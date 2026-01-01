About this product
Sweet, tangy, and packed with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece, these BlueRazz cannabis gummies bring the perfect balance for any moment. Whether you’re winding down, turning up, or somewhere in between, these full-spectrum THC edibles offer a smooth ride without the rollercoaster. Made with organic, vegan ingredients and packed with cannabinoids, they’re the go-to for a relaxed, feel-good glow.
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About this product
Sweet, tangy, and packed with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece, these BlueRazz cannabis gummies bring the perfect balance for any moment. Whether you’re winding down, turning up, or somewhere in between, these full-spectrum THC edibles offer a smooth ride without the rollercoaster. Made with organic, vegan ingredients and packed with cannabinoids, they’re the go-to for a relaxed, feel-good glow.
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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