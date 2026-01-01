About this product
This fan favorite sold out fast last year, and now it’s here to stay. Bursting with real raspberry and cranberry juices, this crisp, sparkling seltzer is officially a permanent member of our lineup.
Choose your vibe with two balanced options: 5mg THC + 10mg CBD for a lighter, easygoing lift, or 10mg THC + 10mg CBD for a more elevated experience. Juicy, refreshing, and ready whenever you are.
Choose your vibe with two balanced options: 5mg THC + 10mg CBD for a lighter, easygoing lift, or 10mg THC + 10mg CBD for a more elevated experience. Juicy, refreshing, and ready whenever you are.
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About this product
This fan favorite sold out fast last year, and now it’s here to stay. Bursting with real raspberry and cranberry juices, this crisp, sparkling seltzer is officially a permanent member of our lineup.
Choose your vibe with two balanced options: 5mg THC + 10mg CBD for a lighter, easygoing lift, or 10mg THC + 10mg CBD for a more elevated experience. Juicy, refreshing, and ready whenever you are.
Choose your vibe with two balanced options: 5mg THC + 10mg CBD for a lighter, easygoing lift, or 10mg THC + 10mg CBD for a more elevated experience. Juicy, refreshing, and ready whenever you are.
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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