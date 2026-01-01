Daytime-friendly and nighttime-ready, these Huckleberry organic CBD gummies bring the perfect balance of 25mg CBD and 5mg THC per piece. They ease you into a relaxed state without going overboard, making them ideal for winding down or preparing for a restful night’s sleep. Vegan and full-spectrum, these juicy, chewy gummies are exactly what your sleep routine needs. Start with the 10-count for a taste of calm, or go for the 40-count when you’re ready to fully embrace relaxation.