About this product
Get ready for a rocket of relaxation and bliss. With 50mg of THC and CBD, this drink delivers long-lasting, full-body vibes—no hangover in sight. Sip slowly and savor the ride!
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About this product
Get ready for a rocket of relaxation and bliss. With 50mg of THC and CBD, this drink delivers long-lasting, full-body vibes—no hangover in sight. Sip slowly and savor the ride!
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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