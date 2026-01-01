About this product
Need to relax without losing focus? These tropical mango pineapple bites pack 5mg THC and 25mg CBD per piece, giving you the perfect balance for staying calm, collected, and functional. Whether you're a first-timer or just need a little help unwinding, these full-spectrum, vegan edibles are the perfect way to find your chill. Start with the 10-count for a taste of tranquility or go for the 40-count if you're ready to fully commit to calm.
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About this product
Need to relax without losing focus? These tropical mango pineapple bites pack 5mg THC and 25mg CBD per piece, giving you the perfect balance for staying calm, collected, and functional. Whether you're a first-timer or just need a little help unwinding, these full-spectrum, vegan edibles are the perfect way to find your chill. Start with the 10-count for a taste of tranquility or go for the 40-count if you're ready to fully commit to calm.
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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