Need to relax without losing focus? These tropical mango pineapple bites pack 5mg THC and 25mg CBD per piece, giving you the perfect balance for staying calm, collected, and functional. Whether you're a first-timer or just need a little help unwinding, these full-spectrum, vegan edibles are the perfect way to find your chill. Start with the 10-count for a taste of tranquility or go for the 40-count if you're ready to fully commit to calm.