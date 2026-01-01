About this product
Vibrant and balanced, these Passionfruit THC gummies are packed with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece, delivering just the right dose of chill without overdoing it. Whether you’re looking to vibe without losing focus or need a tropical treat to wind down, these gummies hit the spot. With a vegan-friendly formula, they’re your go-to for that perfect balance—keep them on hand for when you need them most.
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About this product
Vibrant and balanced, these Passionfruit THC gummies are packed with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece, delivering just the right dose of chill without overdoing it. Whether you’re looking to vibe without losing focus or need a tropical treat to wind down, these gummies hit the spot. With a vegan-friendly formula, they’re your go-to for that perfect balance—keep them on hand for when you need them most.
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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