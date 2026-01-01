Vibrant and balanced, these Passionfruit THC gummies are packed with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece, delivering just the right dose of chill without overdoing it. Whether you’re looking to vibe without losing focus or need a tropical treat to wind down, these gummies hit the spot. With a vegan-friendly formula, they’re your go-to for that perfect balance—keep them on hand for when you need them most.