Dabpress dp-mj35 Rosin Bag Holder [Magnetic Alignment Loading Racks] Made of Anodized Aluminum, Fits dp-rp35 for Aligning the Material with Rosin Plates



Size:Pair dp-rp35 Caged Plates

Specifications:

- Item No.: dp-mj35

- Material: Anodized Aluminum and Magnets

- External Packing Size: 8.7"x 3.4"x 1.4"

- Gross Weight: 0.22lbs



Features:

- Made of Anodized Aluminum Plate with Magnet Buttons

- Provide Extra Safety When Pressing



Tags:

- dp-mj35 Only Pairs dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kits

- Recommended dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bag When Pressing

- It Works Great with Horizontally Placed Rosin Filter Bags