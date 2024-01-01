Apple MAC Live Resin Opal Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Apple MAC is an Hybrid strain created by crossing MAC 1 x Trophy Wife. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene and linalool; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, citrusy and juniper notes. It's grown at Dogtown Pioneers. Get the full flavor experience with our Opal Sugar. Dabstract's Opal Sugar provides extra potency compared to other cannabis extracts, making it the perfect choice for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. Produced in small limited batches, this opal sugar is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa that retain a light layer of terpenes, giving you a strain-specific high cannabinoid extract.

Apple Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC 1 and Trophy Wife. Apple Mac is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Mac effects make them feel aroused, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Apple Mac features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, apple, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
