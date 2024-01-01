Beach Babe Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
Beach Babe is an Hybrid strain created by crossing Maui Wowie x Trophy Wife. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene and limonene; creating a flavor combination of apple, citrus, nutmeg and cumin notes. It's grown at Dogtown Pioneers. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE All-in-One. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Beach Babe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Wowie and Trophy Wife. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles OG. Beach Babe offers a refreshing flavor profile that combines apple, citrus, and nutmeg notes. Beach Babe is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Babe effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Babe when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Beach Babe features flavors like tropical, earthy, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Beach Babe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation, Beach Babe might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Babe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
