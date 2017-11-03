Blueberry Live Resin Gems & Juice 1g

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Blueberry Live Resin Gems & Juice 1g

About this product

Blueberry is an Indica strain Grown by AMAZE; this Live resin Gems &Juice features dominant terpenes of β-Pinene, cis-Ocimene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool. Gems & Juice, features generously sized crystallized THCa infused with a perfectly balanced amount of Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE). This meticulous process preserves the authentic flavors and aromas of all-natural cannabis. Experience the flavor of Blueberry with Dabstract's Live Resin Gems & Juice.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
