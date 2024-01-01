About this product
About this strain
Bonkers, also known as "Bonkerz", was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.
Something not right?
