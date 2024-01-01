Cenex is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Cinderella 99 and Vortex. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene, and linalool. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure THCa, this pre-roll pack offers a potent and flavorful experience. Enjoy the zesty notes of lime, sour, rind, and juniper in of Cenex in Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-roll Pack.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.