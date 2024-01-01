Cereal Milk Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

Cereal Milk is an Hybrid strain created by crossing Cookies, Cheery Pie, Snowman. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, myrcene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon, pepper and spicy notes. It's grown at Big Daddy Purp. Get the full flavor experience with our Cake Icing. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
