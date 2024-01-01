Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp and is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman (GSC cross). Its dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, myrcene, and selinadiene. This strain gives off sweet flavors of cinnamon, cloves, pepper, and oregano, with a kick of spice. Try it now in our Live Resin Opal Sugar.

