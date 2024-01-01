Donny Burger Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Donny Burger is an indica strain created by crossing GMO and Han-Solo Burger. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and humulene; creating a flavor combination of fruit, mango, and herbal notes. Enjoy the full flavor experience of Donny Burger in our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
