About this product
About this strain
Dream Beaver effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!