Gods Gift Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Gods Gift is an Indica strain created by crossing Grandaddy Purple, OG Kush. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, a-bisabolene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of sweet, pepper, cedar, cinnamon and spicy notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our Cake Icing. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
