A reiteration of DJ Short’s famous Grape Krush, Grape Krush Throwback was designed to further stabilize Grape Krush while increasing yield, resin, and terpene production. Crossing a particular Grape Krush phenotype with a Blueberry phenotype produces dense buds and striking purple hues that allow the trichomes to pop. This strain has a pungent grape aroma that blends beautifully with its high.
