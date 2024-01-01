Grape Pie #4 is an indica-leaning hybrid strain created by crossing Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. Grown by Dabstract, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of beta-myrcene, delta-limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and (-)-alpha-bisabolol. This all-in-one device offers a potent and flavorful experience with notes of lemon, cinnamon, and chamomile. Experience the full flavor of Grape Pie #4 in Dabstract's New Live Resin All-in-One 1g device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.