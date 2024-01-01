Head Space is a sativa-dominant strain created by combining Maui Wowie and Orange Zkittlez. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this combination offers a terpene profile of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and b-ocimene; creating an unforgettable flavor of grape, oregano, cloves, cinnamon, and pepper. Enjoy the full flavor experience of Head Space in our Live Resin Opal Sugar.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.