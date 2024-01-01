Inzane in the Membrane is a sativa-dominant strain whose parentage is a closely guarded secret. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene, and limonene. This whipped terpene-rich concentrate is easy to dose and retains the potent flavor and aroma of live resin cannabis. Enjoy the refreshing flavors of apple, citrus, cumin, and nutmeg of Inzane In The Membrane with Dabstract's Live Resin Cake Icing.

Show more