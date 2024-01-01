Jack & Jill is a sativa derived from Jack Herer and Trophy Wife that boasts a sweet mix of orange, herbal hops, and piney notes that combine to create a balanced experience. Grown both outdoors (Dogtown Pioeeners) and indoors (Grow Op Farms) this strain is dominated by terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, and b-ocimene. Try Jack & Jill in our creamy Live Resin Cake Icing.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.