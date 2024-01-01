Kush Mintz is an indica strain created by crossing Animal Mints and Bubba Kush, grown indoors by Grow Op Farms. This strain features a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, and a-maaliene; delivering an unforgettable flavor combination of rind, sour, juniper, lime and cinnamon. Get the full flavor experience of Kush Mintz with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.