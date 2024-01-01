Kush Mintz is an indica strain created by crossing Animal Mints and Bubba Kush, grown indoors by Grow Op Farms. This strain features a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, and a-maaliene; delivering an unforgettable flavor combination of rind, sour, juniper, lime and cinnamon. Get the full flavor experience of Kush Mintz with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.