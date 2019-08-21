MAC Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

MAC is a potent Hybrid strain made by crossing Starfighter, Columbian. This cross gives off aromas of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and sweet. MAC, grown by Grow Op Farms, is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene and selinadiene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin Terp Sugar.

About this strain

MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item