MAC Stomper Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

MAC Stomper is an indica strain bred from MAC x Grape Stomper. Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor) Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and linalool. Enjoy lime, sour rind, and juniper notes in every hit with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

About this strain

Mac Stomper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Grape Stomper OG. This strain is a powerful and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. Mac Stomper has a grape and citrus aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. Mac Stomper is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac Stomper effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac Stomper when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by an unknown breeder, Mac Stomper features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a rare and limited edition offering from various brands that specialize in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac Stomper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.