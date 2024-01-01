MAC Stomper Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
Hybrid THC 15% CBD —
MAC Stomper is a Indica strain grown by Big Daddy Purp. This potent cross of MAC x Grape Stomper offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy and juniper. The dominant terpenes found in MAC Stomper are limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene and selinadiene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Mac Stomper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Grape Stomper OG. This strain is a powerful and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. Mac Stomper has a grape and citrus aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. Mac Stomper is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac Stomper effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac Stomper when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by an unknown breeder, Mac Stomper features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a rare and limited edition offering from various brands that specialize in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac Stomper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
