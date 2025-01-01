Dabstract's New Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Infused Pre-Roll packed in OCB is a new addition to Dabstract’s lineup, crafted for an elevated smoking experience. Each .75g pre-roll combines whole ground flower, Dabstract’s signature Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE), and THCA isolate, all thoughtfully packed into an OCB bamboo cone. This unique formulation delivers bold flavors and potent effects with every puff.
Experience Miss Citron in Dabstract’s Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll, a sativa/hybrid strain born from the crossing of (Money Pug's Life x Red Headed Stranger) and De Citron. This vibrant strain features dominant terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and β-Myrcene, creating a dynamic flavor profile with notes of citrus, lemon, lime, funky, and cheese. Designed to amplify the plant’s natural terpene profile, this pre-roll offers a smooth, flavorful, and powerful smoking experience. Enjoy the citrus, lemon, lime, funky, and cheese flavors of Miss Citron with Dabstract’s Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll.
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!