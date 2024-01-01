Modified Grape Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

Grown by Big Daddy Purp, Modified Grape is a refined strain offering an interesting combination of flavors and terpenes. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Modified Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  GMO and Purple Punch. Modified Grapes is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Modified Grapes effects include drowsinessrelaxation, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Modified Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Modified Grapes features flavors like grape, berry and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Modified Grapes typically ranges from $30-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Grapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
