Monaco Octane Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 25%CBD —

Monaco Octane is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Paris OG x The Menthol. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, selinadiene and humulene; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and sweet notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our Terp Sugar. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Monaco Octane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Paris OG and The Menthol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Monaco Octane is a potent and flavorful strain that has a sweet gasoline aroma and a lime, sour rind, juniper and patchouli taste. This strain was pheno-hunted in the Distinkt facility and has a high terpene content of 3.4-4.5%. Monaco Octane is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Monaco Octane effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Monaco Octane when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Distinkt Cannabis, Monaco Octane features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Monaco Octane typically ranges from $30-$40. Monaco Octane is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the city-state of Monaco, where it was crossed with a vigorous The Menthol individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monaco Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly. 

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
