Motorbreath #15 is a hybrid strain created by crossing Chemdawg and SFV OG. Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoors), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, andselinadiene; creating a balanced flavor combination of sweet fruit with earthy notes. Pick up our Live Resin Opal Sugar to experience the full flavor of Motorbreath #15.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.