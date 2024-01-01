Nitro Cake is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Weird Science. Grown by Big Daddy Purp and Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), as well as Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool, and a-maaliene; producing an unforgettable flavor combination of sour, rind, juniper, cinnamon, and lime. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.