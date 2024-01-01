Orange Valley OG Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Orange Valley OG is a Hybrid strain grown by Pacific & Pine. This potent cultivar offers flavors of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme and dank. The dominant terpenes found in Orange Valley OG are myrcene, alpha-maaliene, caryophyllene, selinadiene and beta-ocimene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

Orange Valley OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between SFV OG and Agent Orange. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Orange Valley OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Valley OG effects make them feel talkative, focused, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Valley OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and fatique. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Orange Valley OG features an aroma and flavor profile of pine, tea, and citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Valley OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
