Orange Valley OG effects are mostly calming.
Orange Valley OG potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Valley OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between SFV OG and Agent Orange. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Orange Valley OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Valley OG effects make them feel talkative, focused, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Valley OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and fatique. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Orange Valley OG features an aroma and flavor profile of pine, tea, and citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Valley OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.