This burger is vegan. Skunkhouse Genetics is serving up tropical and umami flavors with Papa Burger, a hybrid of their beloved Donny Burger with (Papaya x Modified Bananas). Think creamy papaya terps layered over savory, beefy funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
