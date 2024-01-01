Papaya Cake Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Papaya Cake is an indica strain from created by crossing Wedding Cake and Papaya. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor) strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene; delivering a fruity flavor combination of mango, citrus, and lemongrass. Experience the full flavor in or Live Resin Cake Icing.

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
