Peppermint Agave Live Resin Opal Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Peppermint Agave is a Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of The Menthol x Acai Berry Gelato offers flavors of cinnamon, lime, sour, citrusy and juniper. The dominant terpenes found in Peppermint Agave are limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene and linalool. Dabstract's Opal Sugar provides extra potency compared to other cannabis extracts, making it the perfect choice for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. Produced in small limited batches, this opal sugar is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa that retain a light layer of terpenes, giving you a strain-specific high cannabinoid extract.

About this strain

Peppermint Agave is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Peppermint Agave is a rare and exotic strain that has a minty, sweet, and slightly spicy flavor and aroma. It is a great mid-day strain that can relax and calm users while keeping them functional. Peppermint Agave is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peppermint Agave effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peppermint Agave when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Prūf Cultivar or Phat Panda, Peppermint Agave features flavors like citrus, honey, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Peppermint Agave typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Peppermint Agave has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. Peppermint Agave is a potent and flavorful strain that can deliver a blast of euphoria and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peppermint Agave, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
