Peppermint Agave x THCa is a limited-release hybrid combination that combines Peppermint Agave (Unknown Lineage) and THCa Isolate. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and linalool. Enjoy hints of cinnamon, lime, sour rind, and juniper with our Live Resin Curated Collection.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.