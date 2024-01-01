RS-11 Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

RS-11 is a Hybrid strain produced by Grow Op Farms. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. Treat yourself to a convenient and potent experience with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll Pack. Savor the delicious cinnamon, pepper and spicy flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll.

About this strain

RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. RS-11 was bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, the maker of Zoap. RS-11 was selected by Wizard Trees of LA, along with RS-54. In 2023, many cultivators grow RS-11 across the US. RS-11 is more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
