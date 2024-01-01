Sour Blue Face is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Face Off OG, ASD, and Blue Fire. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-bulnesene, and b-ocimene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Sour Blue Face Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Enjoy the sweet and fruity flavors of mango, lemongrass, and thyme with musky notes in this unique concentrate from Dabstract.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.