Sour Blue Face is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Face Off OG, ASD, and Blue Fire. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-bulnesene, and b-ocimene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Sour Blue Face Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Enjoy the sweet and fruity flavors of mango, lemongrass, and thyme with musky notes in this unique concentrate from Dabstract.

