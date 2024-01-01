Strange Lemons is an indica strain created by crossing Lemon Sugar Koosh and Redneck Wedding #14. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-pinene, and terpinolene. Enjoy hints of fruity, mango, lemongrass, thyme, and musky flavors in every hit with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.