Strawberries & Cream is a hybrid strain from Exotic Genetix created by combining Strawberry and Cookies & Cream. This strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene, and humulene; producing a flavorful combination of strawberries, and lime with a sour cream finish. Get the full flavor experience of Strawberries & Cream with our Live Resin Cake Icing.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.