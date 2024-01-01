Strawnana Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Strawberry Banana and Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and myrcene. Dabstract's Opal Sugar provides extra potency compared to other cannabis extracts, making it the perfect choice for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. Produced in small limited batches, this opal sugar is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa that retain a light layer of terpenes, giving you a strain-specific high cannabinoid extract. Experience the flavors of patchouli, cedar, and herbal notes of Strawana Cake with Dabstract's Live Resin Opal Sugar.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.