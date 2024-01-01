Strawnana Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Strawberry Banana and Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, selinadiene, and myrcene. Dabstract's Opal Sugar provides extra potency compared to other cannabis extracts, making it the perfect choice for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. Produced in small limited batches, this opal sugar is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa that retain a light layer of terpenes, giving you a strain-specific high cannabinoid extract. Experience the flavors of patchouli, cedar, and herbal notes of Strawana Cake with Dabstract's Live Resin Opal Sugar.

