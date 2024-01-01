Terpee Slurpee Live Resin Opal Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Terpee Slurpee is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing GMO x Orange Zkittlez. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, humulene and linalool; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon, spicy and pepper notes. It's grown at Dogtown Pioneers. Get the full flavor experience with our Opal Sugar. Dabstract's Opal Sugar provides extra potency compared to other cannabis extracts, making it the perfect choice for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. Produced in small limited batches, this opal sugar is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa that retain a light layer of terpenes, giving you a strain-specific high cannabinoid extract.

About this strain

Terpee Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMOG and Orange Zkittlez. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Terpee Slurpee is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Terpee Slurpee typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Terpee Slurpee’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Terpee Slurpee, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
