Truffle Shuffle Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Truffle Shuffle is a potent Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Do Si Dos x Trophy Wife. This cross gives off aromas of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and sweet. Truffle Shuffle, grown by Dogtown Pioneers, is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene and a-maaliene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin Cake Icing.

Truffle Shuffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Blissful Wizard. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truffle Shuffle is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Capitan’s Connection, the average price of Truffle Shuffle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truffle Shuffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Shuffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
