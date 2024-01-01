Valley Delight is a potent indica strain created by crossing SFV OG and Kush Mints. Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Enjoy hints of lime, sour rind, juniper, and fruity flavors with our Live Resin Opal Sugar.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.