Wedding Cake Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Wedding Cake is an Hybrid strain created by crossing Triangle Kush x Animal Mints. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon, fruity, lemongrass, thyme and mango notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms and was originally sourced from Jungle Boys. Get the full flavor experience with our Cake Icing. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
