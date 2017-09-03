Wedding Cake Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Wedding Cake is a hybrid strain created by crossing Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. Grown indoor by Grow Op Farms, this strain features an array of terpenes, including myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene; creating a flavor profile of cinnamon, lemongrass, fruity flavors, thyme with hints of mango. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
