Gush Bomb, a captivating hybrid strain, explodes with flavors that marry the sweetness of candy with the tanginess of sour tropical fruits, creating a sensory explosion on the palate. Its aroma mirrors this flavor journey, with spicy herbal undertones adding depth to the experience. Renowned for its ability to induce extreme relaxation, Gush Bomb offers a tranquilizing embrace that soothes the body and mind. This relaxation is accompanied by a potent cerebral high, adding an extra layer of euphoria to the experience, making it a cherished choice for enthusiasts seeking both physical and mental bliss.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.