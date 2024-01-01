About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Magic Melon effects are mostly energizing.
Magic Melon potency is higher THC than average.
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item